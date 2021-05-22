Lady Gaga says she was raped and kidnapped when she was 19

(New York) In a documentary posted online Friday, American singer Lady Gaga claimed that she was raped and kidnapped for “months” by a music professional, until she became pregnant when she was 19 years old.

France Media

The New York artist had previously revealed that she was raped by a producer when she started the song, an event that gave birth to PTSD whose effects are plagued today, even if she said she was in control. With them.

“I was 19 years old. I was starting work and one of the producers told me: Take off your clothes,” she says in the documentary series The Me You Don’t See, ”co-produced by star host Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry for Apple TV +.

“I said no and left,” she continues. “They told me they would burn all my music. They kept asking me. She said while she was crying, so I separated my strength from me and I just … I don’t even remember.”

The 35-year-old singer explains again that she does not want to reveal the identity of her attacker, because “she never wants to deal with this person again.”

Lady Gaga claims that this producer raped and kidnapped her “for months” before leaving her at a crossroads, near her parents’ house, while she was pregnant. She did not specify what follow-up she provided for this pregnancy.

Stephanie Germanotta, whose real name is, explains that she suffered “years later” from an anxiety attack that took her to the hospital, where she realized she was vulnerable to post-stress disorder, the trauma associated with his aggression.

She says these disturbances noticeably led him to self-harm. She estimates it took two and a half years of treatment to control these urges. “I learned all the means to get out” of the crisis, the singer explains.