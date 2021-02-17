LAH | The missile falls 4 to 1 on the senators

(Montreal) The Laval missile suffered its first loss in 2021, losing 4-1 to the Senators in Belleville Tuesday night at the Bell Center.

The Canadian Press

Logan Shaw (1-1) and Ridley Gregg (0-2) were the Senators’ offensive pillar with two points each.

Vitaly Abramov, Clark Bishop and Alex Formenton scored the other senators’ goals in a gap of just over 4 minutes midway through the third half.

After scoring convincing 5-1 wins in the first two games against Ottawa Senators’ School Club on Friday and Saturday, Rocket (2-1) achieved a powerful first period.

Joël Bouchard’s men returned to the locker room after directing 14 shots at goalkeeper Philip Gustafsson, against just three by Senators at Caeden Primo.

But they were limited to one goal, the first for Jordan Weil this season, 15:44 to reach the first half, with the help of Yannick Philo and Otto Leskinen.

Limited to five shots in the second half, the missile lost its lead when Shu defeated Primo just over 5 minutes before mid-span.

The missile ended the match with 26 rounds and the Senators with 19 rounds.

The two teams will complete their four-game series on Friday evening at the Bell Center.