Olivier Roy broke the airborne record for wins by a Quebec Student Sports Network (RSEQ) quarterback in a single game in the Concordia University Stingers’ 42-39 overtime win over the University of Sherbrooke’s Vert & Or, Saturday, at Loyola Field .

The hosts hub 580 yards had an impressive pass, which allowed him to smash the old mark. It belonged to McGill University quarterback Matt Connell, who passed 557 yards in a game against Concordia in October 2007.

Roy finished his afternoon off by handing Gaylan Greaves to the wage zone in the fourth quarter, his fifth pass in this offensive fest. Complete 29 of his 38 relay attempts in this historic segment.

His counterpart, Anthony Robishaud, didn’t do bad either. He completed 34 opponents on 43 attempts, while making three assists for majors and making an interception.

Roy’s most receivers were Jacob Salville and Jeremy Murphy. Capturing seven shots, Salville covered 190 yards on the field, making two touchdowns in the process. Murphy caught just as much, hitting a total of 150 yards.

Tristan Mancini, Graves and Morency received four.

Concordia established its dominance in the second quarter with a 19-point boost. However, Sherbrooke was forced into overtime by generating 11 unanswered points, eliminating a 36-25 deficit in the last commit.

Concordia University will be able to celebrate its star performance in a big way, as it will now be enjoying a week off.

The Vert & Or, for its part, has an appointment with the Carabins from the University of Montreal, on October 2, at CEPSUM.