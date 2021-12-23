LAH: There is no All-Star Game at Laval

Laval Rockets announced on Wednesday that the 2022 NHL All-Star Hockey League, scheduled to take place at Place Belle on February 6-7, will not take place.

The event is the latest in a long list of sports competitions and matches that have been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. For hockey fans in the Laval region, this is another missing event, the result of the pandemic.

“The postponement of the All-Star Classic for a second year is disappointing, but unfortunately inevitable under the circumstances. It is certainly one of the most prestigious events in the AHL and we look forward to presenting this event at Place Bell. France-Marguerite Belanger, Head of Sports and Entertainment at Groupe CH said in a statement. A statement: “We are very grateful to our fans and partners for their loyalty during this difficult time.”

“With only six weeks left until the event and continuing challenges with regard to health and safety, travel and international gatherings, the league and the Rocket organization believe it is in everyone’s best interest to postpone the event. AHL President and CEO Scott Huson added.

patience

At the beginning of 2021, the AHL resumed its activities in January, such as the National Hockey League. Due to COVID-19, the department has created an all-Canadian division to play despite the borders being closed. The delay and absence of spectators from the stands also led to the cancellation of the classic.

The Rocket could have seen many more color holders involved, as the team led by Joel Bouchard had a great season and finished in the top three in the general classification. However, goalkeeper Kayden Primo and defender Otto Liskinen were elected to the Canadian Division All-Star Team at the end of the campaign.

Hence, Quebec fans will have to wait again to attend this event including the All-Star Game in the ring, as well as the skills competition. The last MLS All-Star game was played from February 26-27, 2020 at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

Additionally, Rocket stated that Classic ticket holders will be notified of compensatory methods soon.