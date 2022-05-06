Latifi ignores rumors

Miami | In his third season in Formula 1, Nicholas Latifi has a tough start to 2022.

So much so, that rumors suggest he could lose his wheel within the Williams team once the British Grand Prix is ​​held. This stop will happen after Montreal next July.

The Torontonian is one of the only pilots on the net to not score a point after the first four stages of the season. The other is Mick Schumacher of the American team Haas.

Moreover, this year Latifi has been dominated by his new teammate, Thai Alexander Albon, who was forced to hibernate in Formula 1 last year.

“You should not pay attention to everything that is written about me, he said yesterday in an interview register. I am not the only one who suffers from the same treatment. However, I realize that my results are not satisfactory. I have to do more.

“It’s a matter of trust,” he continues. I’m convinced I can drive as fast as Alexander, whose learning experience behind the wheel of the new car was shorter. »

Dad’s contribution

So the 26-year-old pilot, born in Montreal, is the first to realize that he must raise the bar for his leadership. His card shows three 16And Places and one desertion (by chance) in four posts in 2022.

It remains to be seen if the British team is willing to release Latifi, whose financial support from his father Michael, owner of Sofina, is a valuable cash asset.

The fake… Marina

Social media took to the story as soon as I realized that the organizers of the Miami Grand Prix had set up a mock marina on the site.

Our colleagues from Britain’s Sky Sports broadcast a report showing real yachts moored near the temporary circuit, but rested on a water-colored plastic tarpaulin.

The idea is to reproduce the decor that was originally planned when the project to organize the Formula 1 race in Miami was born. For the record, the race was to be presented in the middle of this trendy South Florida city. But we soon realized that developing a racetrack at this location was impossible.

So we’re back to an easily accessible location, Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins (NFL), which has a huge parking lot.