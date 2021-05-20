Launch of the new contactless group locker service at some of the RONA and Rno-Dpt stores in Qubec

Covid-19New products and services

By early June, 26 RONA and Rno-Dpt stores in Qubec will be equipped with collection lockers to collect online orders.

Busherville, QCLu May 20, 2021 / CNW Telbec / – Lowe’s Canada, The leader in the residential renewal sector in Canada It operates or service about 470 corporate and subsidiary stores under various banners, launching a new contactless group locker system at some RONA and Rno-Dpt stores in Qubec. This initiative is part of Lowe’s ongoing efforts Canada It aims to provide customers with an enhanced and seamless multi-channel shopping experience.

Pick-up lockers will be near the entrance of participating stores and will be equipped with Bluetooth, touch screen, and user-friendly interface with access instructions. Customers will be able to redeem online orders within seven days of purchase by scanning the barcode they will receive in a confirmation email.

Isabelle Lallibert, Regional Vice President of Lowe Stores, said the new collection box system for RONA and Rno-Dpt stores is a solution that works for everyone. Canada. It will help customers get what they need in a practical, secure, and easy way, while allowing RONA and Rno-Dpt partners to focus more on the store experience and on other sectors that require their expertise. We are excited to bring innovative ideas like these to life across our network.

As people across the country have shifted dramatically to online shopping over the past year, it has become increasingly important for us to provide them with a fast and easy way to collect their orders at their local store, without having to wait in line when explaining the customer service counter. Tony Chauffy, Senior Vice President, Stores at Lowe’s Canada. Improving our business operations and the way we serve Canadians is a constant priority at Lowe CanadaTime was running out in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, as everyone sought to reduce their contacts as much as possible. Our IT and operations teams have shown exceptional collaboration to bring this project to fruition and to allow our customers quick access to this automated assembly solution.

A total of 104 Lowe’s, RONA, and Rno-Dpt stores will offer standalone pick-up service by the end of Spring 2021. Once the initial deployment phase is complete, Lowe’s Canada It will add other companies’ stores to the program, and in order to coordinate the customer experience across its network, it will provide support for RONA-affiliated merchants who wish to install this solution in their stores.

Also as part of its efforts to continuously improve customers’ shopping experience, Lowe’s Canada It is looking to fill certain positions in its distribution center at BushervilleAs well as in its stores RONA and Rno-Dpt. Positions held in stores include customer service, checkout, sales, lumber yard, and night shift roles. People who want to join the big Lowe family Canada To help Quebeckers fulfill their residential renovation projects, you can visit their local store and request to meet a member of the recruitment team, or visit the webpage lowescanada.ca/fr/carrieres To start a hypothetical hiring process.

