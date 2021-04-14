welcome » News Launch: Sony Xperia 1 Mark 3 – Prioritizes speed

Thanks to close and continuous collaboration with its engineers in Sony’s camera division, the official Xperia 1 Mark 3 now takes several actions, especially when it comes to cameras, but also when we look at the screen, for example.

Of course, the performance has been improved as well, with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 under the hood, which also means that in addition to being a high-end performance phone, it is also a mobile phone. 5G support is also available on all three phones Sony launched today.

Extended Zoom

When we take a closer look at the cameras on the Xperia 1 Mark 3, it remains clear that Sony is choosing to go its own way. Instead of using a larger sensor, which is the one Sony itself provides to other cell phone makers, the company prioritizes the speed of the Xperia 1 and then in the form of fast autofocus and more. With individual balance. Autofocus and white balance. So you can capture good, sharp photos even of fast-moving subjects. So you choose this on a higher number of megapixels and settle for 12 megapixels which Sony considers sufficient for the majority of users. As before, Sony has autofocus that focuses on human and animal eyes and can follow it as they move.

The four cameras on the back of the Sony Xperia 1 Mark 3 consist of a main camera, wide angle, depth sensor and telephoto. The 16mm wide-angle and 24mm main camera are complemented by what is more interesting in the context, the two-position fixed zoom of 70 and 105 mm respectively. You can switch between these two modes, instead of continuous zooming from wide angle to highest zoom as is the case in other portable cameras. In the zoom range of 70 to 105 modes, the phone uses artificial intelligence technology to improve image quality.

This solution means that the phone will be better at taking pictures even in dark environments and as I said, it can provide speed when it comes to autofocus and continuous shooting.

The new Xperia camera app received a preview, here is an advanced mode with lots of manual settings and a simpler “basic” mode that works well when you just want to take a quick photo. This means that the standard camera app and the previous Camera Pro app are now integrated. However, Cinemo Pro’s proprietary app still offers extended capabilities when you need to shoot a video.

4K screen with 120 Hz

On the front of the phone we find the selfie camera that Sony usually sits on on the screen and is accompanied by front stereo speakers. The audio should be 40% louder than the previous model and have a deeper bass. The screen itself is a 6.5-inch OLED screen with 4K and HDR resolution and supports screen refresh up to 120Hz. The 21: 9 format is long and narrow. Additionally, the display has 240Hz touch detection, which is especially useful when reading, which we’ll discuss in more detail below.

When it comes to sound, the Sony Xperia 1 Mark 3 still comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and has been upgraded for better audio characteristics. Plus, you can of course connect to a wireless headphone if you prefer, and Sony’s audio support with 360 audio, which is pushed for high-resolution audio wirelessly with volume up. Weaker sound with higher quality will ensure that the sound is good no matter what you are listening to. 360 audio that should have more space now also works on the front speakers and not just as before in headphones with support for that.

Game mode and performance

The sound and screen features I mentioned are of course used for games, for example. The Sony Xperia 1 Mark 3 has a special game mode, which is common in phones today, and here you can, for example, split your gaming performance in the form of a screen that records to 120 frames per second, just as the screen suggests. Since the phone is constantly buffering, once you’ve achieved something, you can choose to share then prepare the last 30 seconds of playback to be sent as a video.

Snapdragon 888 5G is combined with a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support. You should be able to fill it to 50 percent in 30 minutes using a 30-watt charger. Here the charger is also included in the box when you purchase it. Sony did not understand the tendency to remove it. Additionally, we saw a Sony feature to counteract overheating, especially when the phone is on a lot.

Other than that, the phone supports reverse wireless charging, it is waterproof according to IP65 and IP68 specifications, and the screen glass is the latest version of Gorilla Glass Victus.

The Sony Xperia 1 Mark 3 will go on sale in black, gray and purple this summer and we don’t know a more precise date than it is now. Sony is also waiting for pricing to be announced until we near the start of sales.