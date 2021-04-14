Montreal Public Health | Concerns about the lack of border controls with Ontario

Concerned about the lack of border controls with Ontario, Montreal Public Health expressed “concerns to the Department of Health and Social Services.”

Louise Leduc

Journalism

This is what the Montreal Ministry of Public Health indicated via email, adding that "the file is currently in the hands of the Quebec government and its Canadian counterparts."

Montreal Regional Director of Public Health, Dr.Return Melene Drouin also spoke about it in an interview with LCN on Tuesday.

Dr. said.Return Drouin, Tuesday, points to particular concern about the Brazilian alternative.

Between Quebec and Ontario (as between Quebec and British Columbia), we enter and leave without inter-provincial quarantine or exams, which is unfortunate forReturn Drwin.

At the moment, unlike what happened in the spring of 2020, there is still no roadblock on the bridges between the provinces connecting Gatineau and Ottawa, and there is no indication that there will be anything, there or elsewhere, in the short term.

At the moment, we are not planning to close or close our inter-county borders. Amelie Paquet, Press Secretary in the Geneva Gellebolt government, Minister of Public Security

This week is Spring Break in Ontario, as the situation appears to be out of control and the epidemic is showing no signs of abating.

Note that last spring as well as this year, New Brunswick closed its borders.

At Trudeau Airport, several daily flights arrive from Toronto, as well as Vancouver.

Even when it comes to international travel, epidemiologist Jean-Paul Soucy laments that we were slow to act. In his opinion, “If the strict quarantine measures had been applied earlier and strengthened at the border, the circulation of the Brazilian alternative could have slowed, or even been avoided” in the country.

Whistler, Canadian Center for the Brazilian Type

In British Columbia, about 900 cases of the Brazilian type have been reported, nearly a quarter of them from Whistler, the popular ski resort. This site has thus become the home of the largest spread of the Brazilian variant in the world outside of Brazil, which is widely reported in foreign media.

Given the situation, all adult residents of Whistler, as well as those who work there, are being urged to go get the vaccine as part of a rapidly deployed large-scale offensive.

The ski resort closed in early April, and British Columbia officials discourage anyone from traveling to Whistler.

Several experts drew parallels in recent days between this outbreak and that of another popular ski resort, Ischgl, in Austria, which was delayed in March 2020 to impose quarantines and traffic restrictions.

In September, Austrian courts announced that they had opened an investigation into the outbreak. Then the Tyrolean authorities came under fire from all sides for not closing early enough the station frequented by tourists from all over Europe.

Iceland and Norway have estimated that their first patient has been infected in Ischgl, which is well known for its rustic atmosphere and for its festive atmosphere.