Victory with a “very Quebec” flavor of last night’s rocket

The younger brother is doing a much better job than the older brother who is currently in the Canadian organization.

While the Canadian 0-4-0 scored only three small goals (against 15 to his opponents), Rocket had a good start to the season at Laval.

youth (youth) Joel Bouchard Jean-Francois Hall scored his second win in three matches last night. They defeated the Moss of Manitoba, 5-4, at Place Bell. The Rockets are unbeaten this season at home (2-0-0).

Second home win

The only downside? Only 3,006 people attended this meeting, while the Place Bell could accommodate 10,000 spectators. At this level, the missile And Canadians are struggling.

The Quebecs in the Missile – there are a lot of them this year – led the attack on their own.

Alex Belzel, who was demoted earlier this week, was playing his first game of the season. consequences : Aim and help as the first star in the game.

Jean-Sebastien Dea (1 goal), Kevin Roy (1 goal), Laurent Dauphin (1 goal), Xavier Ollet (1 pass), Raphael Harvey Benard (1 pass), Jean-Christophe Boudin (1 pass) and Toby Beckett-Bisson (passing). one) They all entered their name on the results sheet.

Brandon Paddock was the rocket’s other top scorer.

This is a great Belzel goal…

Here are the important DIY chipsets.

Dia goal to regain the top spot!

Kayden Primo blocked 34 of 38 shots.

The Rockets will play their next game in Providence on Saturday, before jumping to Bridgeport on Sunday. It’s been a long time since the Canadians school club went south of the border…

The missile occupies the third position this morning in the Northern Division. The San Diego Gulls (Joël Bouchard) are finally seated in the Pacific Division, With them.

a lot of

– Since it’s all about the missile, here are the defensive lines and pairs used last night. Recall that Ryan Boehling suffered an upper body injury and has not joined the team since,

Laval missile formation tonight at 7:15 pm in Face the Manitoba moose: H.-Pinard-Dea-Ylönen

Roy Dauphin Belzel

Pezzetta-Vejdemo-Bourque

Paddock Bowden Martell Ole Belpidio

Fairbrother Schönemann

B-Bison Dell Primo

– Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) October 20 2021

