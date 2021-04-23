Le Laflèche reveals the science winners on a tour! | News | the talk

The article is reserved for subscribers
Taking a round trip of the potential of gravitational energy, that’s the challenge launched to students this year, during the local science final, we turn! Recently set up in the Collège Laflèche.
TheIn the event, the victory went to Alexis Lyonnais and Charles-Édouard Larivière who thus won a prize of $ 200. These two winners will represent Laflèche in the National Final (asynchronous remote version) which will be held on May 1st.
The two winners also won a connection prize ($ 100).
The Environmental Responsibility Award ($ 100) was awarded to Robin Levesque and Antoine Blanchett, the Creativity Prize ($ 100) was awarded to William Fournier, Yves Blanchett and Marianne Fournier. The latter also wins the girls’ engagement prize. Finally, a $ 50 engagement prize for boys goes to Alexander Collins Coulomb.
Every year, the flag takes turns! It launches a scientific and technical challenge to young people by inviting them to engage various physical, chemical, electrical and technological phenomena while displaying them in a popular way. Around 400 students from around 40 colleges participate in this competition annually.
