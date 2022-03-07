‘Le Temps’ affected by PressReader hack

A company experiencing a breakthrough, with implications on a global scale. In recent days, the Canadian company PressReader has been subjected to a cyber attack that has had an impact on the time And for its readers: it was temporarily impossible to refer to the “electronic” version of our newspaper. This example illustrates not only the consequences of cyber-attacks on the customers of the companies that have been attacked, but also the importance of some foreign service providers to the Swiss media.

Richmond-based PressReader is a major media partner, enabling the digital distribution of more than 7,000 newspapers and magazines. The Canadian company makes it possible to create an “electronic” version of the media, complementing the PDF version. It is also possible to purchase individual articles via the PressReader portal. Thus, the company acts as a digital kiosk for access to major global media, including WatchmanAnd the The Wall Street JournalAnd the Bloomberg BusinessweekAnd the rolling rock And in Switzerland in particular, NZ And the the time.

Few details

On its homepage, PressReader posted a message on Monday with a few details: “To our readers and partners, we thank you very much PressReader for your support and understanding as we navigate this cybersecurity incident. Content processing is now fully operational. Although some posts may be delayed, we are communicating Actively work with publishers to receive and process content as quickly as possible. Thank you.”

On Twitter, the Canadian company in recent days has provided details about restarting its servers, having been the target of hackers. “We see no evidence that customer data has been compromised,” PressReader wrote on Saturday, adding that this “comes as companies across North America have seen an increase in security incidents in recent weeks.”

specific context

So it is not known who the PressReader hackers attacked, whether a ransom was paid and whether the data was stolen. As the company wrote, this attack comes with an increase in digital attacks, and could explode in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.