LeBron becomes a playable character in a popular video game!

Coming soon in Space Jam 2, LeBron James continues his promotion over the summer. In the coming days, it will be possible to play the role of the star in a very popular game.

Out for a few weeks with the Lakers, LeBron James He has other occupations during the summer. If it’s clear that basketball has a lot to do with it, she must also juggle the promotion of her next movie Space Jam 2, which will be a direct continuation of the first authorship with Michael Jordan.

The pressure is on the king, because the first movie saw an entire generation of players. #23 is hoping to do the same with the upcoming Kofi but for that, hopefully the following will be up to the task. but that is not all.

The information was dropped by a person familiar with Twitter, who specializes in video games: LeBron will soon be in Fortnite. A product update is coming from Epic Games soon, and the star is rumored to be the next skin to win in the store.

EXCLUSIVE: LeBron James will be the skin of the next Icon series – China (ShiinaBR) 5 July 2021

It’s not really surprising, because we know that Fortnite has had multiple partnerships for a few years. Both at the level of comics, but also at the level of sports. If we don’t know what outfit LeBron will be wearing, remember Neymar arrived at the end of April:

LeBron James on Fortnite is a somewhat unexpected engagement, but one that won’t bother video game fans. Now we’re curious to get the first visible picture.