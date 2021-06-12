After Bassem’s outfit offered a few days ago, Ubisoft It brings us new content for Yosteri season at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Mastery Challenge is an all-new free-to-play mode that allows you to participate in three replayable events related to the skill tree, the crow, the bear and the wolf.

To participate, five altars will be added to the main map (only in England), but you’ll need to reach a power of 221 in order to be added.

Archery, combat or stealth are included in the program, with the key to new bonuses: weapons, armor, tattoos, etc. But not everything will be easy in these events, since you will not have access to your own equipment, but to predetermined combinations.

Each challenge you win will allow you to unlock your energy, depending on your score, to exchange it with Hilderan, a new NPC he’s come to settle in Ravenstorp.

Finally, a rare phenomenon will appear in the game, a meteorite fall, with a mystery to solve around it.

Mastery Challenge mode set for June 15, 2021 via an update.

Edited and Corrected By: Optimus13