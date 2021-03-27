Legault condemns the “virtual pissous” on social networks

In his weekly letter on Saturday, Mr. Legault says he is not Bantot I like these insults.

When I was little, those who went into hiding to throw stones and ran away, we call them “miserable.” There, we have a “hypothetical anomaly.” , he is writing.

Mr. Legault announced that he will not support this intimidation anymore, at least on his Facebook page (A new window) . Not only will his team try to “stop all messages that are offensive, violent, threatening, obscene, but also lies like conspiracy theories,” but the threats will also be passed on to the police.

The Prime Minister notes that in recent months his Facebook posts have given rise to an A torrent of aggressive, sometimes even violent, comments, insults, profanity and even threats .

According to him, the main victims of this bullying are the people who write him an encouraging comment or just a positive and constructive one.

You get run over by a group of aggressive people. This is intimidating, take away your flair for leaving comments. And it takes a taste for reading it, too Legault confirms.

Nevertheless, he remembers that “99%” of internet users are respected.

Wave of resignations in municipal politics

Mr. Legault also stated that elected municipal officials recently decided to resign or not attempt re-election due to Hate on social media .

In fact, they are all public figures – artists, athletes, artists, etc. Those who are subjected to insults, insults, and threats. François Legault, Prime Minister of Quebec

At the start of the week, the mayor of Mount Royal, Philip Roy, announced that he would not be a candidate to succeed him due to the intimidation on social media.

In January, the Union of Municipalities of Quebec (UMQ) launched the campaign Democracy respecting democracy To make people want to run for politics.