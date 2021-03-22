Leila Annie Fernandez gets her first WTA title

Quebec Leila Annie Fernandez won her first championship on the WTA circuit by defeating Swiss Victoria Golubic in the tournament final in Monterrey on Sunday in Mexico.

The 18-year-old won two sets 6-1 and 6-4, in a duel that lasted an hour and a half.

Starting the match with the balls in his hand, Fernandez played the first point for about 10 minutes against 102H Player in the world. The maple leaf actress came up with a way to avoid breakage, and gave her her wings. She got the following four games and easily won the first set.

The second period was less dominated by Fernandez, but she still smashed her opponent in the ninth inning, allowing her to close her down as soon as she returned to service.

In short, Quebec put 69% of its first attempts to serve on the line, and won 67% of the rallies played in this state. It also saved four of Golubic’s five breakout chances.

This was Fernandez’s second professional final. Last year in Acapulco, she was defeated in three sets by British Heather Watson.

Currently installed at 88H In the WTA ranking, the home of Montreal will make an interesting leap on the world stage, as it will be ranked 69H Arranged in an update on Monday. Before her final match in Monterrey, she was already sure to storm the 80’s summit.