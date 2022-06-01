Les Terrasses Cogeco returns in mid-July

Saint-Germain Est will be pedestrianized between avenues de la Cathédrale and Belzile from July 15 to August 14 to allow shops and restaurants located there to create terraces on the street. Some producers and companies not located in rue Saint-Germain will also set up stands there to display their products.

The organizing committee claims to have considered a hybrid show this year. The event will last five weeks, like last year, but it won’t go as fast as it did before the pandemic.

In terms of events, it will certainly be reinforced because the health measures are still light, but we cannot expect it to be the same as before. Urban Terraces president and co-owner of Maison du Spaghetti, Tommy Cloutier said.

Urban bleachers will take place in Rimouski from July 15-14 (archive). Photo: Radio Canada/Alain Fournier

shutter in the evening, vie de nuitit will be more sedate also in respect of the people of the neighbourhood, because we are now on five weekends he added.

On-site entertainment and shows will take place on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Performances will be presented to the public on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays (archive). Photo: Radio Canada / Merian Demers-LeMay

” What we can expect is a much more furnished street, with an emphasis on happy hours. » – Quote from Tommy Cloutier, President of Cogeco Urban Terraces

However, Mr. Cloutier specifies that each merchant and restaurateur will suggest the schedule that suits him to provide his services, given the shortage of labour.

He adds that the easing of sanitary measures will facilitate holding the event this year.

People are in a hurry, we are frantic, and nervous, but for the right reasons. In years past, we’ve dealt with openings, closings, and we didn’t know if there was going to be another wave. We have reached the end of the epidemic, and we are getting back more and more to normal rejoice.

The entire program will be revealed in mid-June.

In collaboration with Fabienne Tercaefs