Less disastrous year for Ottawa

Usually packed with travelers, Ottawa airport turned into a real ghost airport at the start of the pandemic. In April 2020, when the epidemic was just starting, a drop in passengers of between 90 and 95% was reported.

However, statistics have improved between 2020 and 2021, according to the airport’s board of directors.

For 2021, the airport handled approximately 1.2 million passengers, or 14.1% more than in 2020. However, this is well below the 5.1 million passengers in 2019.

The increase in traffic is also accompanied by an increase in revenue of about 16% for Ottawa Airport.

While in 2020, YOW had to incur losses of more than $50 million, the net loss was $36.7 million for 2021. The administration received $16 million from the federal government through the help of various funds.

You are looking to the future

Ottawa Airport generated more than $2 billion in economic activity in the region before the pandemic. Rest assured that we look forward to resuming our role as an economic engine Marc LaRouche, President and CEO of Ottawa International Airport.

” I want to focus on the positive things that have come out over the past 25 months. » – Quote from Marc LaRouche, President and CEO of Ottawa International Airport

At the beginning of the epidemic, we arranged our finances so that they do not drown Mr. Laroche explained. We looked again at the long-term plans.

These steps allowed the organization to prioritize the most important projects, including Restaurant redesign and retail franchise program According to Mr. Laroche.

Last year, YOW Les Écluses as well as the Maison de la Presse opened in the Central District, near the boarding gates.

” We are now planning to open several other retail businesses by the end of the year. » – Quote from Marc LaRouche, President and CEO of Ottawa International Airport

Another project that has made good progress is the light rail station, which will be ready to welcome travelers in a few weeks. Despite supply chain issues, the project is on time and on budget confirmed Cubitt codeChairman of the Board of Directors of the airport.

However, plans for the city have been thwarted by COVID-19, which will not be able to deliver the Trillium line on time, which could cause additional delays.

Other successes include the gradual return of some international routes and the arrival of two new carriers, taste and PAL, they are both mentioned.

Sun Wingand Air Transat and Westgate Service resumed in Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Mexico last November.

