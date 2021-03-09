Sonos’ Bluetooth / Wi-Fi / AirPlay 2 speakers will be available for € 179 on April 20

Responding to the lovely name Roam, the newcomer measures 168 x 62 x 60mm for 430g, and includes an oval tweeter and woofer, Class H speakers, network of microphones with echo cancellation, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 2.4 and 5GHz 802.11 b / g / n / ac Fi, touch buttons to control operation, LEDs indicate battery status and active modes, and Offers AirPlay 2, multiroom compatibility within the home ecosystem, IP67 certification, and USB-C port (5 volts / 3 amps) And wireless charging (With a third-party charger, or $ 49 magnetic Sonos.)

Sonos Advertising 10 hours of battery life (10 days on standby), and in-app EQ (bass, treble, and loud). Roam also lets you enjoy posing « Trueplay automatic technology » In order to adapt to the listening room, the situation « Voice switch » Allow audio to be played on the nearest Sonos speaker once at home by long pressing the Power button, and It will be able to automatically connect to your home Wi-Fi network, while switching to Bluetooth on the paired device when the network is out of range.

It would be possible to pair two Roams for a stereo system, but the speakers would not be able to function as surround speakers by pairing them with a Beam, Arc, or Amp amplifier. The speaker is already available for pre-order in Lunar White or Shadow Black V 179 euros On the official Sonos website. The first delivery date was set for April 20 in about thirty countries. We should be able to get a copy and quickly come up with a test.