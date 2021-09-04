Lille University Hospital is equipped with a robot unique in France for knee prostheses

night news see my news

The University Hospital of Lille (North) has recently been equipped with a robot unique in France, which relieves patients’ pain. (© CHU de Lille)

Always on the cutting edge of technology, Lille University Hospital (North) Just equipped with A unique robot in France. It allows Reducing remarkably Residual pain in patients when knee replacement. explanations.

It must be said that the surgical techniques currently used during the fitting of knee prostheses cause 15-20% of residual pain in patients, and often require re-surgery. This new OMNIBotics® orthopedic robot technology automates the balancing of the knee ligaments, so far it is completely performed by the surgeon.

“The goal of this type of technology is to reduce discomfort and pain by modifying the balance of the ligaments as much as possible,” stresses Dr. Sophie Putman, an orthopedic and trauma surgeon at CHU.

Concretely, the fitting of the assistive prosthesis reduces the phenomenon of knee stiffness or laxity, thanks to the robotic ligament tensor. The robot, with the patella in place, improves the laxity of the patient’s knee. It also allows surgeons to place prostheses with greater accuracy using a 3D view of their surgeries. This technique leads to a faster resumption of patient activity and a reduction in the number of re-surgeries after the prosthesis is fitted.

With the acquisition of this robot, CHU explained in a press release that it has become the “European reference center for the fitting of knee prostheses.”

100,000 artificial knee joints are placed in France each year, “a number that could double by 4 by 2070,” says someone on the side of the CHU.

“With an increasing healthy life expectancy and an increasing number of younger patients undergoing surgery, improving post-operative comfort is imperative, to ensure daily comfort for prosthetic wearers and to allow them to maintain normal physical activity.”

The acquisition of this technology was funded under the Budget Program Innovation (BPI), an internal call for bids from Lille University Hospital, which aims to support patients’ early access to breakthrough innovations.

“The ultimate goal of using this technology is to enable our patients to live better with prosthetics and maintain the physical activity essential to their overall health,” recalls Dr. Sophie Putman.

