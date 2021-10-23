Lines, Defensive Pairs & Updates – October 22

Broussard – The Canadians trained on the ice at the Peel Sports Complex on Friday morning.

Here are the groups of players observed in training:

Friday October 22

Workout at 11:30 a.m. AG NS ad 68- Mike Hoffman 14- Nick Suzuki 11- Brendan Gallagher 92- Jonathan Drouin 28- Christian Dvorak / 24 – Adam Brooks 17 – Josh Anderson 73 – Tyler Toffoli 85- Mathieu Perrault 22- Cole Caufield 62 – Arturi Laconin 71- Jake Evans / 13 – Cedric Beckett 40 – Joel Jeremiah DJ DD NS 8 – Ben Shearot 26- Jeff Petri 35- Sam Montembolt 15th – Sami Nico 77 – Britt Colak Karel Saint Laurent 27- Alexander Romanov 58 – David Savard 20- Chris Weidman

Watchman Jake Allen He did not train with the rest of the group.

He trained on the high school rink, with goalkeeping coach Eric Raymond.

After training, coach Dominique Ducharme indicated that defender Sami Nico could make his Canadian debut on Saturday night against the Detroit Red Wings at Bell Center.

In the case of an attack, the above lines should be.

If Nico gets into the fray, it will be his first NHL game since March 1, when he was still the Winnipeg Jets moment.

“If I had the chance to play, I would be really excited to play in front of the fans,” said the 25-year-old Finn, who trained alongside Brett Kulak on Friday. “I just want to play my style of play and be confident and be good.”

Video: Nico in a potential first match with Habs

Ducharme: “We will take care of the work to be done”

To say things are not going well for Canadians would be an understatement.

But Ducharme thinks the tide should turn soon.

Although the final result of Thursday’s game against Carolina was disappointing, he saw effort.

“I see signs. I see good things coming. We will get out of this. It will make us stronger and that’s it. Anyone can consider us dead and buried, we don’t mind. Obstinate. It doesn’t bother us. We will take care of the work to be done and we will finish where we deserve to finish.” Every night, we have 20 players in training, so we have to find a way, as a group, and maybe some of the players learn or internalize that we have to do more on certain levels, like driving or playing, but we’re going to finish that and we’ll do it the right way.”

Video: Dominique Ducharme on the slope to be climbed

Allen seemed to have a similar opinion.

“We have to start feeling confident that our way of playing and working is going to change the rules of the game. As long as you stop trusting yourself, the boat can sink,” Allen said. “We have to find that inner confidence in our group and start smiling again and simply showing up to play. Easier said than done. I understand that, but you have to find the passion and the sense of urgency in our style of play.”

Video: Jake Allen on changing the game in a group

The confrontation against Detroit will end four games at home.

The Canadians will then travel to Seattle on Sunday to begin a journey where they will cross swords with the Kraken (October 26), San Jose Sharks (October 28), Los Angeles Kings (October 30) and the Ducks. Anaheim (October 31).