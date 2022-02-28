Lions: Historic Melting and Disgraceful Gestures

The Trois-Rivieres lions suffered the worst defeat in their young history, on Sunday at the Colisée Vidéotron, losing 10-3 to the Newfoundland Growlers.

The two teams crossed swords for the third time in 72 hours, which led to quarrels erupting throughout the meeting. In total, 84 minutes were awarded a penalty kick for The Lions, compared to 45 for the Growlers.

At the end of the match, Eric Belanger’s men expressed their frustration by doubling down on ugly gestures toward their opponents. Already lacking in players, Trois-Rivieres had to deal with several suspensions.

Watch a public brawl in the video above.

After a difficult start to the match, Tristan Birobi ceded a net in favor of Carmine Anthony Pagliarolo. The latter performed slightly better than his colleague, allocating four successes in eight attempts. Thus Bellanger reversed his initial decision, leaving Birubi to finish the match.

The Lions never participated in the match, conceding four goals in the first twenty. Growler’s team did it again in the middle period, beating rival goalkeepers five times.

Todd Skirving (three goals), Jeremy McKenna (two goals and two assists) and Derrian Plow (two goals and one assist) starred for Newfoundland.

Anthony Nellis, William LeBlanc, and Hayden Shaw manage to fool Keith Petrozzelli’s vigil. Goalkeeper Growlers saved 21 pucks to win.

The Lions will have the opportunity to redeem themselves in front of their fans on Wednesday when they host the Adirondack Thunder.