This disturbing effect of the Omicron variant on the throat

Covid-19 has more and more in common with angina, influenza and other nasopharyngitis. Between bouts of headaches, bouts of fatigue, sore throat or difficulty breathing, there really is reason to suspect when you have one of these symptoms.

And according to the Swedish researchers, we are not at the end of our surprises, nor at the end of our ability to learn new words related to very common symptoms.

Thus, patients who have contracted the Omicron variant will be at greater risk of developing an ear infection. Often associated with angina or digestive disorders, these symptoms are characterized by difficulty or even pain when swallowing.

To prove this, Professor Krzysztof Perciala’s team* analyzed the files of patients positive for Covid-19 and therapists for ear, nose and throat disorders, between 1Verse and January 23, 2022.