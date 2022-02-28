This disturbing effect of the Omicron variant on the throat

Covid-19 has more and more in common with angina, influenza and other nasopharyngitis. Between bouts of headaches, bouts of fatigue, sore throat or difficulty breathing, there really is reason to suspect when you have one of these symptoms.
And according to the Swedish researchers, we are not at the end of our surprises, nor at the end of our ability to learn new words related to very common symptoms.
Thus, patients who have contracted the Omicron variant will be at greater risk of developing an ear infection. Often associated with angina or digestive disorders, these symptoms are characterized by difficulty or even pain when swallowing.
To prove this, Professor Krzysztof Perciala’s team* analyzed the files of patients positive for Covid-19 and therapists for ear, nose and throat disorders, between 1Verse and January 23, 2022.
Vaccine youth and good health
Results, pharyngitis particularly affects the young population, they are vaccinated and there are no risk factors. The discomfort and pain described appear to be close to epiglottitis**, which is inflammation of the epiglottis, a gland located in front of the larynx. However, “no case was reported among the 20 patients observed”.
Other points, “15 patients (full schedule) were vaccinated against Covid-19. Four had to be hospitalized for a short period. Most of the patients had viral laryngitis,” an acute sore throat. “Otherwise pharyngitis.”
Six patients showed signs of bacterial infection and antibiotics were taken.
Finally, “older variants predisposed patients to significant respiratory problems or loss of taste and smell.” The Omicron variant appears to primarily affect the ‘upper respiratory tract and cause laryngitis without disturbance of smell’.
* Department of Otolaryngology, Karolinska University Hospital, Stockholm, Sweden
** Characterized by fever, difficulty swallowing, and severe sore throat, which in the most serious cases can deteriorate into a respiratory blockage
