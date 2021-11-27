Listen for free from SiriusXM Canada, now through December 6

Free, limited-time access to 100+ channels featuring music, talks, news, podcasts and more

Free, easy access to SiriusXM’s unparalleled suite of entertainment options, including 19 ad-free holiday channels.

Toronto, The November 24, 2021 /CNW/ – SiriusXM Canada, the leading national audio entertainment company, announced today that Canadians can Listen for free SiriusXM in the car, on their mobile device, and at home from November 23 to December 6, 2021. No credit card required.

SiriusXM content will be freely available to anyone with inactive satellite radio in their car, as well as online and from your phone using SXM Appwithout the obligation to register. It’s fast, easy and free. This will make it easier for Canadians to access new channels, shows and content.

“This holiday season we wanted to give everyone the opportunity to experience the best of SiriusXM,” said Paul Cunningham, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We offer music from legendary artists, as well as channels covering a wide range of styles and eras. Plus, you can access the opinions of sports giants, performances from some of the greatest comedians of all time, as well as discussions and information from the most influential voices in the news and entertainment industries. And if that wasn’t enough, we also have an amazing and ever-growing selection of podcasts, which bring together everything listeners could want in one place.”

SXM app users will have access to all our content at their fingertips, including music for any mood, occasion or activity. You can also access live shows, exclusive in-studio interviews, carefully curated playlists, on-demand shows, comedies, audio documentaries, and thoughtfully crafted content from an ever-expanding library. The SXM app is packed with new and exciting content, giving listeners access to exclusive content.

For a SiriusXM guide to the channels available during the free listening period, visit www.siriusxm.ca/fr/offre/levenement-ecoute-gratuite/

SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc. SiriusXM Canada, operating under the name SiriusXM Canada, is the country’s leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and delivers ad-free music, premiere live sports commentary and events, humor, news, and podcasts, as well as exclusive entertainment and talk shows. SiriusXM is available in cars of all major car brands, on smartphones and other devices connected through the SXM app as well as online at siriusxm.ca/fr/.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmfranco, on Twitter at Tweet embed, on Instagram at Tweet embed And on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmfranco.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available through retailers nationwide and online at the SiriusXM website. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business allows a variety of companies to tune in without commercial breaks. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicle services. Customers can access a variety of safe and convenient features, such as automatic collision reporting, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, excellent roadside assistance and a detailed navigation service.

SiriusXM Canada has been ranked as one of Canada’s top managed companies for twelve consecutive years and is currently a member of the Platinum Club.

Source: Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For more information: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Director, Communications, 6678-416528, [email protected]

Related links

http://www.siriusxm.ca