Friday, August 19, 2022. 7:08 pm

Canada scored each of its six game points in the sixth and final game to surprise Japan with a 6-0 victory on Friday in the World Junior League Championships.

Canada is undefeated in two matches after beating Australia on Wednesday and will face Mexico in the next round on Monday.

By beating Japan, Canada avoids finding itself at the bottom of the table and having to face the winner of Saturday’s match between Puerto Rico and Latin America to advance to the next round.

Jaxon Mayervich hit a producer song to give Canada a 1-0 lead. With runners on the ends and no opponents, Ellis St. James then threw a blow that sent Lucas Weiser home to make it 2-0.

With the bases filled, Benjamin Dartnell dealt a heavy blow to the Japanese by clearing the lanes with a double.

Myervich also provided the last four and third rounds of the match and scored 10 hits.

Canada is represented by Little Mountain, a team from Vancouver, British Columbia. Little Mountain earned a berth in Pennsylvania by going eight games unbeaten in the Canadian Championship.