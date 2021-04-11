Loading and unloading workers at the Port of Montreal sends a strike notice

(Montreal) The Union of Stevedoring Workers at the Port of Montreal announced, on Sunday, that it has sent a notice to call for a partial strike.

The Canadian Press

He will provide more details on Monday at a press conference.

In a brief press release published on Sunday, the union said it wanted to respond to an announcement by the Marine Employers Association (AEM) “to suspend certain wage conditions starting Tuesday.”

Labor relations remain tense at the port.

In March, a large block of union members rejected an offer from their employer on Sunday, after months of discussions and a truce in the context of renewing their collective agreement.

At the time, the union was not planning to send a strike notice, a necessary step to stop the business.

The rejection of the offer came on the heels of the end of a seven-month truce between the two parties after the withdrawal of cargo and unloading workers for a period of ten days in August 2020.

In March, a group of businessmen said they feared another strike in the Montreal port, saying it would “seriously harm the economic recovery”.