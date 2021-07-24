Logan Mailloux wants to win the trust of the Montreal fans

Celui qui a été sélectionné au 31e rang avait pourtant demandé plus tôt cette semaine aux 32 équipes du circuit Bettman de ne pas le sélectionner, après avoir révélé qu’il a fait nature face à des acúsù de sexe ‘The last year.

He claims that he learned at the same time with everyone that he was recruited by Al-Kindi. He notes that he has not been in contact with Mark Bergevin or the organization since he asked not to enlist last Wednesday.

Whoever spends next season with the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) admits they asked A totally stupid and irresponsible gesture .

I took a picture of my partner without his consent and sent it to my teammates to impress. I know I have caused serious harm to this person and his family, and I am deeply sorry for the harm I have caused. Quote from:Logan Maillo

When asked how he would react when he heard Mark Bergiveen say his name, Logan Maillow simply indicated that he was happy with the support and accompaniment that the Canadian provided.

I know I said I didn’t want to be a better person this year, but as a young man looking to be a better person, I believe that being in Montreal, with the support of the organization, will help me in the short and long term in my journey , declares.

Logan Mailloux also claims to have taken steps with professionals to get help and better understand the impact of his actions. hockey player wishes Be part of the solution .

He says he is sincere in his apologies and hopes his future actions will allow him to gain the trust of the public and Montreal fans.