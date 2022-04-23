LoL: Worst designed riot ability that didn’t make it to League of Legends

The stages of developing new League of Legends champions are among the most interesting. During tests to create a skill set, Riot Games is experimenting with many alternatives and almost nothing is banned. Thus, during the story we were able to discover very funny spells that had to be canceled because they risked breaking the game, however, this is not the only problem. There are times when developers can underperform and create real distractions that will cause us to immediately uninstall the game.

Worst ability ever created

Bard is not the most popular hero in the game, but he is one of the most loved by the community. It is considered one of the hardest supports in play due to its spelling capabilities and ultimately a unique trait: He can apply Zhonya’s hourglass stasis effect to any item of Summoner’s Rift. Towers, allies, enemies and even neutral targets can be hit r – hardened pot. However, the initial version of his ending will be much worse. Not only was its use boring, but its design was an absolute disaster that frustrated players.

A poet Riot Games’ internal testing climax : A global ability that shoots a wave across the entire map, silencing enemies that are being hit for an indefinite amount of time.

Besides being a non-interactive design, this ability has given us a new dose of the game’s most hated control effect. The ability to “silence” enemies has become increasingly rare over the yearsAnd many players are very grateful for that. In fact, all heroes with the ability to apply this effect were released within the first two years. Since then, Riot Games has only respected this ability in a few mods (Fiddlesticks, Soraka, and Malzahar).

This ability was removed after the League of Legends testing team provided feedback to the developer. In addition to this version of Bard, Ekko has been tested. The hero had another of the worst abilities in the game at the time, which consisted of returning time by eight seconds, reversing all character states and ability calms (except for killing). Fortunately, the two eventually changed and became much-loved heroes..