Lost Ark and Minimum and Recommended Requirements to Play on PC

Find out the minimum configuration as well as the recommended configuration so you can play Lost Ark on PC. As a reminder, the MMO will be landing in February in France, so you have time to change your configuration to get ready to play in the world of Archésia.

Lost Ark: Launch Trailer – Game Awards

Minimum configuration for Lost Ark

Configuring this level will make the game run without problems but you will not be able to enjoy the best graphics options without limited resolution.

This is the minimum configuration officially published on Steam to play Lost Ark.

Requires 64-bit operating system and processor

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

Processor: Intel i3 or AMD Ryzen 3

RAM: 8 GB of memory

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 / AMD HD6850

DirectX: version 9.0c

Network: broadband internet connection

Disk space: 50 GB of available disk space

Additional Notes: Internet connection is required to play, in-game purchases are available

Recommended configuration for Lost Ark

This configuration should allow you to optimally run Lost Ark at high definition.

Here is the recommended configuration officially posted on Steam to play Lost Ark.

Requires 64-bit operating system and processor

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

Processor: Intel i5 or AMD Ryzen 5

RAM: 16 GB of memory

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050

DirectX: version 9.0c

Network: broadband internet connection

Disk space: 50 GB of available disk space

Additional Notes: Internet connection is required to play, in-game purchases are available



The Lost Ark release date

As a reminder, Lost Ark will be released on February 11, 2021 on PC via Steam. If you are wondering” Will my setup on Lost Ark work in good conditions ? You now have the answer.

If you're still not sure which category to play in Lost Ark, feel free to refer to our guides on each of the categories available when the game is released in France.