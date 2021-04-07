Lowe’s Canada: About a hundred jobs to be filled in Boucherville

Lowe’s Canada will be holding a recruitment event on April 17th: About 100 jobs will be filled at its Boucherville Distribution Center.

The distribution chain specializing in building and horticulture materials said in a statement released Wednesday that it is looking for order collectors, freight clerks and maintenance workers. She also wants to take on sourcing and management positions.

“At the height of spring, our teams load an average of 500 trucks per week to meet the needs of home improvement professionals and homeowners across the country. We are looking for candidates who want to develop in a dynamic environment,” said Valerie Poitras, Vice President of Supply Chain at Lowe’s Canada. It provides many opportunities for rapid growth and advancement in salaries.

These offers add to the 80 positions to be filled in the main office located, such as the distribution center, at 220, chemin du Tremblay, in Boucherville.

Interested parties can visit the website lowescanadaembauche.ca/cd to record a video interview or book a slot for a personal interview.

Candidates will also be able to come to the recruitment event, on April 17th, between 9am and 3pm, for an interview on the same day.