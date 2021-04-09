Lowe’s Canada: One Hundred Positions for Boucherville

Lowe’s Canada will be holding a recruitment event on Saturday 17 April to fill around 100 seasonal and permanent jobs at its 220 distribution center, chemin du Tremblay, in Boucherville. The positions range from order picker, freight and maintenance clerk roles, to procurement and administration roles.

“At the height of spring, our teams load an average of 500 trucks per week to meet the needs of home improvement professionals and homeowners across the country. We are looking for candidates who want to develop in a dynamic environment that offers many opportunities for rapid salary growth and progression,” she explains Valerie Poitras, Vice President of Supply Chain at Lowe’s Canada.

Those interested in joining the team can visit lowescanadaembauche.ca/cd to record a video interview or reserve their time for an in-person interview. It is also possible to come directly to the distribution center between the hours of 9 AM and 3 PM on April 17th. Lowe’s Canada recruiting team members will be ready to interview candidates on the spot. Some may even leave with a job offer on the same day.

Note that these jobs add up to the 80 or so jobs to be filled at Lowe’s Canada head office.