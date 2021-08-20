Luc Robitaille wants fans to be patient with Cole Caufield

All Montreal Canadiens fans fell under the spell of young striker Cole Caufield.

A drafted prospect in the first round (15th place overall) in the 2019 Amateur Draft, the big club impressed at the end of last season, playing an important role in the team’s playoff success.

We’ve all seen his talent and we can all tell he’s going to be an iconic player in the NHL soon.

Coffield clearly grabbed attention across the league last year. This is normal after all. The guy has won almost everything He surprised more than one with his performance in the 30 matches he played with CH.

Some didn’t necessarily think he was ready to jump into the best hockey league on the planet and he proved that he was.

Across 91.9 Sports’ broadcast waves, Luc Robitaille paid tribute to the 20-year-old American. The Kings boss said he really liked what he saw from her and that he was “totally a hockey player”.

We can agree that these are great words from a man who has 668 career goals in the NHL.

Robitaille later said he really wished fans had been patient with his condition, unlike some we’ve seen in the past.

We know what he’s talking about.

Robitaille later said he really wished fans had been patient with his condition, unlike some we've seen in the past.

You really are, but don’t panic if Coffield has a downturn next year. It will happen as it does with every other young hockey player in the league.

We have a precious talent on our hands and we have to be patient with her condition. Yes, he has shown (very) beautiful things in the past few months. But that doesn’t make him a player who has to score 30 next year.

Let’s take the time to see it develop as it should and I’m sure we won’t be disappointed in several seasons.

Nice way to find out these two hopes in CH.

