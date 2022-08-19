Luguentz Dort wants to facilitate the career of young basketball players in Quebec

La Maizon Dort is something that my team and I have had in mind for a long time. Our goal is really to reach young people and make their journey a little easier The Oklahoma City Thunder player explained.

Maizon Dort’s mission is to help young people from disadvantaged backgrounds in Montreal, Oklahoma City, and Central Arizona. The NBA player was inspired by his journey to find ways to give back to the communities that helped him.

” If you look at my story… It was really hard in school when I was young. There are people who have helped me get to where I am today. I wish I had participated in such an event. » – Quote from Luguentz Dort, player for the Oklahoma City Thunder

With this in mind, the camp was established lo beast. Nearly a hundred guests will have the opportunity to train with the young NBA sensation and take advantage of his advice. He will be accompanied by former coaches and friends.

I think talking to a player they watch on TV, who speaks their language and who comes from their area can really help young people believe in themselves. I hope to inspire them by telling them my background and how I train. We can play a little. There will be surprises too Dort said.

Since his second season in the NBA, Luguentz Dort has proven to be a very good defensive player. Photo: Getty Images / Michael Reaves

The 23-year-old signed a 5-year, $87.5 million contract with Oklahoma City this summer. Despite everything, he is convinced that he will also learn from the young people who will attend his camp.

It is really an honor to be able to meet them. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without my youth. At this moment in life it all begins. I can’t wait to hear their impressions, find out what they are interested in and how I can improve my event for next year. I feel like they will teach me a lot said the person who played in the NCAA for one season (2018-2019) with the Arizona State University Sun Devils.

Besides the smiles on the faces of the participants, what struck him most during the first edition of the event was the fun that the youth took in discovering new techniques in defense, the spear of Dort in his game.

When we did the defensive exercise, that was when the guys really started to have tough times. cheerful. It was noisy in the room. There was a beginning atmosphere. It really hit me because what has helped me get to where I am in the NBA is my defensiveness. Seeing them enjoy a defensive workout, it really made me happy He admitted that his voice was filled with emotion.

If he had been told at such a young age that he would be training this weekend that he would be an NBA player today, he would not have believed it.

It was unrealistic for me younger. Honestly impossible. Over the years, I’ve really grown up and started to believe in it. I started telling myself that it was possible. Now I’m really happy, but a long time ago someone would have told me that, and I wouldn’t have believed it He laughed.

However it is very real. Although he realizes the size of the contract he signed this summer, he doesn’t feel any extra pressure.

” It sure is a really big thing. The goal of a basketball player when you enter the NBA is to get your second contract and to be able to touch the city and your loved ones and be proud of yourself. More pressure? no. I think now I’m just relieved. I am qualified in the best league in the world. It will be fair cheerful For me really. » – Quote from Luguentz Dort, player for the Oklahoma City Thunder

In the meantime, he hopes to improve the course for the young basketball players who will cross his path on Saturday.