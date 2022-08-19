Sean Monahan ready to go over speed

A few hours after it was acquired by the Montreal Canadiens, Sean Monahan confirmed that he was already doing his best to recover his form last year, which has seen an astonishing drop in production since 2019.

The 27-year-old midfielder seemed particularly excited about the idea of ​​joining CH during a video conference Thursday night. He also appeared on screen with a locking cap as an adornment behind him. Hear from Sean Monahan in the video above.

“I’m excited to play high-level hockey again and join the Canadians,” he said. I’ve only heard good things [au sujet du CH]. “

So much to prove

Brampton, Ont., has not topped the 30-point mark in the past two seasons. However, in 2018-2019, he had hatched offensively by collecting 82 points in 78 games.

However, he has had several surgeries over the years, most recently on the hip. Injuries slowed him down so much that he was dropped from the Calgary Flames roster by head coach Daryl Sutter once last year.

“I have a lot to prove, especially to myself,” he continued. I know I’m a great player, but the road was bumpy. When you suffer this type of injury, it has consequences for your brain.

Monahan emphasized that the current summer is of paramount importance to him. He said he trains four times a week on the ice and doesn’t take any shortcuts to getting back in shape.

“I’m working very hard. My goal is to be ready from day one of training camp. I don’t want to go back. I feel good mentally, and I want to have a great season with the Canadians.”

Almost all of the CH players called Monahan to welcome him. The former Ottawa 67th team is already familiar with former Flames teammate Paul Byron, as well as his summer training partner Jake Evans.

While he was happy to move on, he admitted that leaving Calgary was very heartbreaking, having spent the first nine seasons of his career there.

He concluded, “I had mixed feelings. [Calgary] It became my second home. But it’s time to move on to the next chapter.”