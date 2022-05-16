Lunar sighting is expected in Istrei on Sunday night

It will also be visible in the rest of Canada and from part of the American, European and African continents. This type of eclipse occurs when the Moon is completely in the Earth’s shadow. Then the natural moon takes on a reddish hue, which varies depending on the Earth’s atmosphere.

The luminosity of the moon will slowly decrease: we will see a part of the moon will disappear. When the eclipse is total, when the moon is completely in the shadow of the Earth, then there will be a little magic touch.

The only shadow on the sky image, Environment Canada expects clouds and rain. Thus, without a permit, it would be impossible to see this lunar landscape. However, the scientific coordinator of the Mont-Magnetic astrolabe, Sebastien Jaguerre, remains optimistic.

Since the weather conditions are uncertain, I would say it is important not to be discouraged, because, for a lunar eclipse, sometimes a simple clearance lasting only a few minutes is enough to have an unforgettable memory of the red moon among the clouds. We hope we can see that.

” For now, we’ll live on hope, but the news isn’t too optimistic. » – Quote from Scientific Coordinator of the Mount Magnetic Astrolabe

Moreover, the duration of the total phase of the eclipse makes it possible to believe in it, according to the estimates of the scientific coordinator. We’re talking about an hour and a half in total. On the other hand, the opposite will happen, the moon will begin to appear, at the beginning of the night, from the shadow of the earth to restore its usual appearance by the end of the night.

” In general, for all shows of nature, those who are most patient are rewarded. » – Quote from Scientific Coordinator of the Mount Magnetic Astrolabe

In the west of the province, a better quality spectacle should be offered to astronomy enthusiasts. They will be worthy of a phenomenon that cannot be noticed on every street corner.

A total lunar eclipse is not rare, it may happen several times a year, but it is not always visible to everyone, at the right time or at the right time. It’s been a while since we’ve had one like tonight. Before the next stage, it will also take some time, so it is worth making use of it put a line under Sebastian Geiger.

Moreover, there is no need to worry about security for observers: it is quite possible to enjoy a total lunar eclipse with the naked eye.