Lysard replaced in the GMS team?

Rafael Lesard was to compete on Saturday at the Kansas Circuit, his last race in the GMS NASCAR series of pickup trucks. At least in 2021.

According to our information, the young Quebec driver will lose his wheel in the next race, which will be held Friday night at Darlington Circuit in South Carolina.

GMS will announce earlier this week that the No.24 Chevrolet Silverado, as revealed in its Sunday edition, will be delivered to California Jack Wood, a 20-year-old driver who will defend the GMS team colors in the ARCA development series.

Daughter team is in the ranks

But Lisard wouldn’t waste it all. Another team appears to have expressed a desire to enlist the Quebec services for the next three events on the calendar that will take place after Darlington May 22 at Circuit of the Americas, in Austin, Texas, and beyond. Layout of the Charlotte, NC Oval the following week.

This is Team Al Niece, also associated with the Chevrolet logo who must find a new driver after Brett Moffitt’s recent pullout. The latter has chosen to focus his efforts on the XFinity series, in which he is participating full time.

In all likelihood, this would be a contract for three “turnkey” tests for Lessard, an agreement that would not require the financial contributions of those around him.

None of the parties involved in the case wanted to comment on the situation.