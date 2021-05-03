South China Sea: Foreign Minister calls on Beijing to “break”

Manila | On Monday, the Philippine foreign secretary called on Chinese ships patrolling the South China Sea to leave the disputed area, using a rude expression.

“China, my friend, how can I say it politely?” Let me see … get out, ” Teodoro Luxen tweeted.

The warning comes as tensions escalated in early March when hundreds of Chinese boats were discovered in Manila’s EEZ.

On several occasions, Beijing has refused to recall its boats, and for its part, Manila has stepped up patrols in the area.

Mr. Luxen often uses bad language on Twitter. He defended his latest tour, asserting that “the usual polite diplomatic rhetoric leads to nothing.”

The warning comes after the Philippine Foreign Ministry accused the Chinese Coast Guard of “combat activities” against Filipino ships that are currently patrolling near the fish reefs in Scarborough, which is controlled by China but also claimed by Manila.

The Philippine Department officially challenged the actions of Chinese boats towards the Philippine Coast Guard during patrols and maneuvers near the coral reefs in March.

According to him, the presence of these boats constitutes a “clear violation of the sovereignty of the Philippines.”

In response to a question by AFP, the Chinese embassy in Manila declined to comment.

This coral reef is located 230 kilometers from Luzon, the main island of the Philippines.

Beijing took control in 2012 and always ignored a decision issued by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA), based in The Hague (Netherlands), which ruled in 2016 in Manila, saying that Beijing had no “historical right” to do so. Strategic sea.

Relations between Beijing and Manila have improved under President Rodrigo Duterte, who is trying to push his country out of the fold of the United States, a former colonial power, and boost its economic cooperation with Beijing.

Last week, Duterte said he would not end the patrols in the South China Sea, arguing that his country’s sovereignty in the region was not negotiable.