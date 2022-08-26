Say what’s on your mind:

MONTRÉAL — Les ministres de l’Économie et de la Cybersécurité, Pierre Fitzgibbon et Éric Caire, ont profité jeudi du lancement de cyberwallai, une PME spécialisée en cybersécurité assistée par l’intelli artifici’elle, volcé d’in soultirigner area.

The government specifically wants to develop Quebec’s potential in these sectors of innovation, information technology, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.

The Minister for Cyber ​​and Digital Security, Eric Kaer, indicated that by 2024-2025, cybercrime revenues are expected to reach $1.3 trillion, according to some estimates.

It is clear that large organizations are better prepared than small and medium companies to deal with it. Minister Kair said that SMEs often have few resources and specialized personnel to develop their defense and protection in this area.

Minister Kair noted that for small and medium businesses that are victims of a cyber attack, this can mean an average cost of $25,000.

“There are industrial or service sectors you can win over in the world; these sectors, we have to feed them, ‘pimp them’ to make sure we can take our place,” Minister Fitzgibbon in turn called.

Canadian Press