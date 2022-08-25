TorontoAnd the 23 July 2022 / CNW / – The United Church of Canada elected priest Carmen LansdowneKwisa’lakw, 47, at job 44e Mediator. She will be the spiritual leader of the church for the next three years.



Lansdowne, consecrated in 2007, is the second Aboriginal person to be elected to this position, after the Reverend Stan McKay، Alert Bay, British Columbia, and a longtime member of the United Church. It is close to his heart to embody a being in the world committed to an original path.

In formulating his vision for the united church CanadaReverend Lansdowne calls for a church committed to “building new relationships and renewing old ones; to working for social change that allows care for the world and respects human dignity; to walk collectively every day in penitence and reconciliation; to lead the march collectively and struggle to change oppressive regimes; to pray, sing and collective discrimination.

Reverend Lansdowne holds a Ph.D. Theological Alumni Associationto me Berkeley, in California. In addition to her contributions to theology as an author and lecturer, she has served the church in various capacities both locally and nationally, as well as on the World Council of Churches. When she begins her term as coordinator, she will take a leave of absence from her position of leadership of the first United Church Community Ministry Association, which serves residents of the eastern downtown neighborhood in Vancouver.

General Secretary, Reverend Michael Blair, states that “The election of the Reverend Lansdowne generates great enthusiasm from all parts of the Church; it embodies the deep spirituality, dynamic discipleship, and bold pursuit of justice that the Church seeks.” Reverend Lansdowne, Ph.D., was the only candidate for the position.

At this transitional time, the United Church has also expressed its deep appreciation to the outgoing Moderator, Reverend Richard Pott, Ph.D., who served the church kindly for a long time during an extraordinary period. Speaking about the upcoming transition, Reverend Pott said: “I am delighted to offer my support for the new Moderator, who will lead the Church at this crucial time. With her powerful voice, Curator-Alect Lansdowne will bring her living experience, wisdom, and abundance of leadership talents to serve the transformation that the Church and the world needs.”

Held its online meeting for the first time in its 97-year history, General Council of the United Church, Community 44e time, she will install the new medium during her closing service on August 7, 2002. The ceremony will be broadcast live across the country, while the in-person event will take place at the Canadian United Memorial Church in Vancouverstarting at 1 p.m. (Pacific Daylight Time).

