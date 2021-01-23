Maciocia lose an assistant | Montreal Magazine

Danny McCusia did not fall from his chair when the Jacksonville Jaguars announced the appointment of Tom Gamble to the team of new General Manager Trent Palky.

Therefore, Gamble will stay with Aloyte for a season that has not happened due to the pandemic. He was appointed a few days after Maciocia was appointed General Manager of the Montreal Agency.

“I wasn’t confused when Tom assured me that he would join Jaguar,” Masiosya told me Montreal Magazine. He told me his steps from the start. “

As for replacing it, I am already working on the file. I am developing scenarios. Nothing is constant at this time. “

In January 2020, the footballer was especially proud of Gamble’s arrival on the management team. The American benefited from several contacts in the NFL circles and American universities.

“Tom and I have been friends for a long time,” said Makusia. We have known each other for 15 years. We talk to each other two to three times a day either on the phone or by text. “

“I am sure if he sees a good player on our team, he will give me a signal. Thanks to his contribution over the past year, we have been able to greatly expand our network of contacts.”

Teamwork

Elsewhere, Alwait signed a defensive termination of Dutton Jones’ contract on Wednesday. The previous first round pick, who played 68 NFL matches, decided to try his luck north of the border.

“It was teamwork on that file. Everyone contributed, especially our line-up coach Todd Howard, who led him at UCLA, Maciocia explained. The two have always kept in touch.”

“We wanted him to sign a contract last April, but he decided to join Las Vegas Raiders.”

NFL alumni have often been unfortunately inclined to look down on CFLs upon their arrival on Canadian soil. We still remember the setbacks of Troy Smith and Chad Johnson in particular.

“We have had several conversations with him and he knows very well what is going to happen,” said Makusia. When they join the League, the NFL alumni are not stumbling on the physical side, but on the mental side. They realize that there are some great players in the league. “

Next shopping

In recent seasons, Alouette has struggled to pressure the opposing midfielder. They put great efforts into finding defensive targets that could get the job done.

Along with Jones, coaches can’t wait to see what the beauty of Davis and Curtis Cowtran brings to the table. Not to mention, Maciocia’s shopping isn’t over yet.

As for John Bowman, he still has to decide whether to continue his career in 2021.

During the past year, the Alouettes Football Operations team researched 1,800 footballers, of whom 800 had played less than two seasons in the NFL.

Former Alouettes midfielder manager and attack coordinator Marcus Brady has been appointed as Attack Coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts.