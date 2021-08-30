Major gas leak shuts down part of Highway 640

A major gas leak forced the closure of part of Highway 640 for more than an hour, Sunday evening, between Montée Dumais and Montée des Pionniers, in Terrebonne.

[Entrave majeure] We are assisting the Terrebonne Fire Department with a gas leak at 3779 Ch. Quarante-Arpents. Autoroute 640 is closed in both directions between Autoroute 40 and Montée Dumais. Detours are in place. pic.twitter.com/1zpT6heSUS – Police Tribune (PoliceTRB) August 29, 2021

“There are no consequences except for the highway closure and all the traffic that resulted during the last day of the weekend,” confirms Dave Sévigny, Terrebonne’s deputy director of the fire department.

According to our information, the gas jets were dropped more than 30 feet above the ground. The leak finally stopped at about 7:00 PM, thanks to shutdown of valves from the Calgary Control Center.

[FIN DE L’ENTRAVE MAJEURE SUR L’AUTOROUTE 640] Complete reopening in both directions.# the police – Police Tribune (PoliceTRB) August 29, 2021

The Terrebonne and Sûreté du Québec police were on hand to block the motorway in both directions.

In all, about 2,100 homes in the vicinity of the spill were without electricity. The force finally returned around 8 p.m.