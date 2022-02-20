Makhmadov delivered his message

We can’t wait to see Arslanbek Makhmudov in his first real heavyweight challenge. He passed the test with a convincing victory over Marius Wach.

• Read also: Makhmudov defeats a snitch

• Read also: Champagne without bubbles

“It was an important battle for Arslanbek, but we chose an important opponent in his squad, his coach Mark Ramsey confirmed after the duel.

“Arslanbek took us to another area against the Wash. We did fewer rounds than during the fight against Jonathan Rice (7), but he got injured more often. We had more conversations than usual.”

Despite his victory, Makhmudov went to school while fighting. In particular, he learned a lesson in terms of managing emotions.

Before the duel, the snitch showed him that he was not intimidated. As he broke through the ring at the sound of a nuclear siren, Makhmudov faced his opponent. The two giants looked at each other, but it didn’t go any further.

“I just knocked Arslanbeck off a little bit,” Ramsay said. If there’s anything I’d like to work with, it’s emotional control.

“When he knew the lanes where things were going less well, he was less technically proficient. It all came out of the passion and frustration of not hurting the Washer so quickly. When he was more calm and focused on boxing, everything was fine.

3rd Grand Round

In the third round, Makhmudov witnessed the most moments of his career. He’s been involved in many tough exchanges with Washie who has seen others along his long run in heavyweight.

That’s when we noticed that the EOTTM’s protege was able to take powerful shots. A snitch hit him a few times this round, but he didn’t shake.

“This is where you ask if you’re going to lose control or if you’re going to be able to get him back,” Ramsay said. You have to pass by.

“It’s the kind of thing you don’t see in the gym. You can do as many runs as you want with good partners, but there’s not that emotional side that we saw tonight (Saturday).

Fateful combination

We saw many interesting things from Makhmudov during this duel, which ended in a knockout in the sixth round.

First of all, a Montrealer of Russian origin has many tools in his toolbox. Against the snitch, he showed that he can make great combos.

The Fifth Assault Attack wasn’t full of worms. He threw a hunk followed by his right hand which froze the snitch standing. Pole survived to the end of the round, but we just witnessed a pivotal moment in the fight.

It happened in the next round. He managed to pinpoint his opponent before unleashing a series of powerful blows. Wash, 41, could not get up before the end of the count.

“I knew it was only a matter of time and I mentioned it in the corner to Arslanbeck before the sixth round. I wanted him to do well and not do all this wrong.

Makhmudov will take a few days off before thinking about what to do next. He could return to the ring at a party that will be showing in Shawinigan at the end of May. File to follow…