NHL – Hockey: Tage Thompson signs seven-year extension with Sabers

Tuesday 30 August 2022 6:33 PM

The Buffalo Sabers have agreed terms with striker Tage Thompson for a seven-year, $50 million contract extension, the team announced Tuesday. The contract will start in the 2023-2024 season.

“Tage Thompson embodies the pride we expect from every player wearing the Buffalo Sabers jersey. His success last season is a testament to his dedication and unwavering commitment to improving the team on and off the ice, which will help us reach even greater heights in the future. We are delighted to extend Taj’s contract, keeping him and his family in Buffalo for many years to come.”

The 24-year-old Thompson had the best season of his career in 2021-22 after being transferred to the center during training camp. Cypress led 38 goals and 68 points in 78 games, breaking previous NHL highs.

“It’s a place I’ve wanted to be for a very long time,” Thompson said after the season. I want to be a guy who helps this team win, make the playoffs and win the Stanley Cup. »

“I am happy to be a Buffalo Saber and I think we have a lot of players in the dressing room who feel the same way I do for our team.”

The Sabers acquired Thompson, a 2016 first-round pick from Saint Louis, as part of the trade that sent Ryan O’Reilly to the Blues in July 2018.

Thompson is an important part of Sabers, which is still rebuilding. Cypress was a contender late last season, despite missing the playoffs for the eleventh consecutive year of the National Hockey League.

The core of the team’s rising stars includes defenders Rasmus Dahlen and Owen Power, both of whom were drafted first overall, as well as forwards Dylan Cousins, Alex Tosh and Peyton Krebs.