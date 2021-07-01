Trump Organization charged in tax investigation

(New York) Several American newspapers said, on Wednesday, quoting informed sources, that the Trump Organization, the Donald Trump family group and its financial manager will be charged Thursday with committing tax crimes by New York prosecutors.

to me The Wall Street Journal, The The New York Times and the Washington PostThe indictment relates to benefits in kind granted to the holding company’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, loyal among the faithful Donald Trump, which were supposedly not made public to the tax authorities.

Photo by Carlo Allegri, Reuters archives Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg attended a news conference for Donald Trump on May 31, 2016 while his boss, Donald Trump, was a presidential candidate.

Mr Weisselberg is expected to appear before a judge on Thursday who will hold him in charges, according to US media. The indictment should then be made public.

The former US president and his family should not worry, at least initially, about the prosecutors who have been investigating the real estate company for two years, which also operates luxury hotels and golf clubs.

It is believed that the indictment of Allen Weisselberg is intended to pressure him to agree to cooperate with investigators to provide more evidence to the prosecution.

When a grand jury was asked several weeks ago to determine whether a lawsuit could indeed be filed, a jury gave the green light to Manhattan Attorney General Cyrus Vance to move forward, according to the three dailies.

If the accusations are confirmed, it would be a setback for Donald Trump suggesting he could be a candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

Still very present on the political scene, he remains the strongman of the Republican Party, and last week resumed the large rallies that made his brand.

On Wednesday, he headed to the border with Mexico to denounce the immigration policy of his Democratic successor, Joe Biden.

The former president, who now resides in Florida, again on Monday halted these New York justice investigations with “continuing the greatest witch hunt of all time.”

He also accused Democratic prosecutors of “desperation” at hindering his political ambitions, and “going so far as to commit professional misconduct.”

Accountant-trained Allen Weiselberg, 73, has spent most of his career in the Trump family’s real estate empire, which he joined in 1973.

When Donald Trump entered the White House in 2017, he was tasked with running the Trump Organization with the new president’s two sons, Eric and Donald Jr.