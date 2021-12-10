Manitoba Student Film Festival Human Rights Duration 13 minutes

Seven Oaks School Division says it has renewed its commitment to truth and reconciliation by encouraging thinking that leads to action.Photo: The Canadian Press

The Seven Oaks School department and the Canadian Museum of Human Rights (CMHR) have teamed up to host a film festival for students. Titled “Film for Human Rights,” all school-age Manitoba residents have until May 9, 2022 to submit a short film about the event.

Seven Oaks School Division Principal Matt Henderson is excited about the topics that will be covered in these films. Themes of anti-racism, climate justice, and reconciliation with indigenous peoples [sont] important to our students,” says Henderson.

Partnership with Canadian Museum of Human Rights MCDP It will allow teachers from Seven Oaks School Division to take workshops to help students design their films. “Every year, our school department hosts a student film festival. This year, we’re really excited about this partnership,” Henderson says.

All K-12 students in Manitoba will be able to submit a short film. But, Henderson notes, only select films will be part of the action. “We want to show all the films at the festival, but we will have to make decisions,” he says.

Young Manitobans will be able to make a movie in the language of their choice, according to Matt Henderson.

The selected films will be shown on May 25 in a theater in the Seven Oaks School District.