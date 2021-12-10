CN Board of Directors Ranked #1 in Corporate Governance in Canada

The Globe and Mail awards the company the highest marks for adhering to the highest standards of governance

Montreal, Dec 09. 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is recognized for leadership in corporate governance with #1 in the comprehensive annual assessment of 220 S&P/TSX members by The Globe and Mail’s Report on Business .

CN scored 98 out of 100 points. Companies are ranked based on 38 questions and sub-questions covering many topics, including ESG, sustainability, board composition, shareholders, compensation, shareholder equity, as well as disclosure. Details of the arrangement and methodology used are available in English here.

“I am proud that CN Board is being recognized as a leader in corporate governance among its peers, as the company continues to drive sustainable growth for its customers, its employees, and the communities it serves. And its shareholders. I would like to thank CN employees for their dedication in implementing our strategic plan and upholding the highest standards of corporate governance.”

– Robert Pace, CEO of CN.

About CN

CN is a global leader in transportation and a major business partner. Vital to the economy, and the customers and communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured and finished products annually across North America. As the only railroad connecting the eastern and western coasts of Canada to the southern United States with a 19,500-mile (31,382 km) rail network, CN and its subsidiaries contribute to the prosperity of communities and commerce. Sustainable since 1919. CN remains committed to social responsibility and environmental protection programmes.

forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 of the United States and under Canadian securities laws. These statements, by their forward-looking nature, involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. CN warns the reader that his assumptions may not be correct, and that these assumptions, which were reasonable at the time they were made, carry a greater degree of error and uncertainty due to economic conditions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “assums,” “expects,” “plans,” “objectives,” or other similar terms.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause CN’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the expectations, performance results or future achievements included in these statements. Therefore, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations, estimates, forecasts and assumptions relating to the following aspects: CN Energy Efficiency; The Company’s ability to implement certain initiatives, including emissions targets, scenario analyses, risk mitigation strategies, changes in business risk management, future investments in carbon reduction tools and technologies, and the availability of such tools and technologies, including as part of the modernization of the CN fleet; the impact of current and planned capital expenditures; North America and Global Economic Growth; applicable governmental laws, rules, regulations, and policies; Availability and cost of labor on time and required capabilities, as well as the availability and cost of services and infrastructure; Third-party capital investments and technological developments. For a description of the major CN-related risk factors, see MD&A’s Annual Report and Interim Reports, Annual Information Form and CN Form F-40, filed with securities regulators. In Canada and the United States and available on the CN website.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the date they were made. CN assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events or changes in circumstances or beliefs, except as required by applicable securities laws. If CN decides to update a forward-looking statement, it should not be inferred that it will make further updates with respect to such statement or related matters or any other forward-looking statement.

