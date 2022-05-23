Manitoba youth committed to warn of ‘climate emergency’

The gathering was designed in response to the 2022 Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). IPCCIntergovernmental panel on climate change ), which was detected by the collective Scientists revolt .

We are in a climate emergency and no one is listening Paige Prescott protest event organizer.

Paige Prescott (right) received assistance from Sandra Dvoyrin (left) in organizing this gathering. Photo: Radio Canada/Walter Bernal

This is the first such event organized by a third-year biology student at the University of Winnipeg, but it won’t be the last, she explains. You notice, for good reason, that the needed change is still a long way off.

Among the demands are an immediate moratorium on the construction and development of coal and fossil fuel power plants, as well as policies for greater conservation and protection of forests and ecosystems.

The impetus for the gathering was the alarming 2022 report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which was leaked by the rebel group of scientists. Photo: Radio Canada/Walter Bernal

But there is no absolute priority among all climate problems, according to Ms. Prescott, because they affect each other. So we must attack on all fronts.

But the student is far from defeatist, she is convinced that there is still time to turn things around. It will be enough for everyone to participate.

From this perspective, a rally was organized to clean up the surroundings after the demonstration.