Radio | Jean Charles Lagoy will return to 91.9 sports

Host Jean-Charles Lagoy to return to 91.9 sports

The one who is currently one of TVA Sports’ headlines will take over the morning show, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., next fall. The program will be broadcast on the entire RNC Media network, in Montreal, Quebec and Gatineau.

According to the same information, Jean-Charles Lagoy will keep his job at TVA Sports.

The host quickly returned interview requests from the press He preferred not to comment on the information. Without denying the news, he made it clear that he could not confirm it. He was even a little surprised when asked about it: “I won’t comment […] But if I could do it, I would do it with great pleasure, but unfortunately this is impossible. »

Louis-Philippe Guy and Gilbert Delorme, who are currently hosting the show Sports in the morning-You will get other slots, still inside the station.

Hosted by Jean-Charles Lagoy, The Return Show Jean Charles is at large at 91.9 Sports until November 2018, before joining TVA Sports in January 2019 to host the show GCFrom 5 pm until 7 pm.