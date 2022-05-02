maple leaf class

Brendan Shanahan made an important token gesture on Sunday inviting Rick Fife, Wendell Clarke and Doug Gilmore to hop on a plane for a quick visit to Montreal.

• Read also: Celebration time

• Read also: Jay LaFleur: After the tears you smile

In his role as head of the Maples Leafs, Shanahan wanted to personally offer his condolences to the Lafleur family. He was accompanied by three former foliage glories.

storage story

He didn’t need me an arm to convince me,” Rick Fife said with a smile. This guy was a good player, and it was a pleasure to play against him. But when I was 11 and stayed on PEI, the Canadians had played a pre-season game. I had missed school and met Eddie Balchuck. I helped him with equipment and gave socks to all the CH players. I still remember her today at 62 years old. »

Sadnes

“It’s hard not to cry,” added Gilmore, who played for two years with a lockup team, in 2001-2002 and 2002-03. Growing up, I was a cheerleader for the Leafs, but I loved watching the big stars in the NHL. The guy was a champion in the 1970s, and I later played against him in the National Hockey League. »