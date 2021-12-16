Maple Leafs and Raptors: Season ticket holders benefit

Membership holders will be prioritized at local Toronto Raptors and Maple Leafs games by mid-January, MLSE Group announced, while Scotiabank Stadium capacity will be halved starting Saturday.

Maple Leaf for Sports and Leisure The decision was made 24 hours after the Ontario provincial government announced that it would reduce to 50% of the capacity of indoor spaces that can accommodate more than 1,000 people, including the amphitheater where the group’s sports teams are located.

A spokesperson for the organization says the choice to prioritize season ticket holders is explained by the fact that they make up the majority of tickets sold for each Raptors and Maple Leafs game.

All persons without subscriptions will be compensated, shown Maple Leaf for Sports and Leisure MLSE .

The Toronto Raptors meet the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. All tickets for this match have been sold out. Fans who have seen their tickets cancelled will be refunded by the organisation.

The basketball team will have nine home games on its schedule by January 12, including Saturday’s game.

The Maple Leafs have five games scheduled in Toronto by mid-January. Their next game will be at the Scotiabank Arena against the St. Louis Blues on December 23.

