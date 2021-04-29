Torontonians quickly took the lead in the early period. William Nylander finds the back of the net less than two minutes after the first confrontation. The goal came while Leaves was playing with another player, after a penalty kick was awarded to Tyler Toffoli. It is Nyllander’s fifteenth goal this season.

Halfway through the first, Austin Matthews doubled his team’s lead by scoring his 35th goal in the campaign. The climax among scorers in the National Hockey League (NHL).

Leafs’ third goal came at 6:27 in the second half as John Merrill accidentally saved Jake Muzzin’s shot behind his own goalkeeper.

Nevertheless, Nick Suzuki gave the confinement team hope by scoring his 10th goal of the season less than 5 minutes before the end of the match. Young Center now has 30 points since the start of the current campaign. Jeff Petrie and Joel Edmundson collected assists in the streak.

Adam Brooks gave Sheldon how the lead by three goals, scoring in a sudden cage, after a fatal mistake by Jake Allen behind his net.

Al-Kindy was never able to recover.

Jack Campbell had a good work night stopping 31 of 32 shots directed at him while Allen saved 25 saves in a loss.

Michael Frolick returned to training for the confinement team on Wednesday evening to replace Thomas Tatar. This was Frolik’s third match with Bleu-blanc-rouge.

Cole Caufield was making his debut at the Bale Center.

It is noteworthy that the organization announced earlier Wednesday that striker Jonathan Drouin will be absent indefinitely for personal reasons. When he will return to play has not yet been confirmed.

The next meeting of Canadians is scheduled for Friday at 7 pm. Winnipeg Jets will visit Bell Center.